NEW DELHI Jan 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.41 percent in December, its lowest level in more than two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 3.57 percent last month, compared with 3.63 percent in November.

Food inflation was 1.37 percent last month, lower than a revised 2.03 percent in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)