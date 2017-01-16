BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's wholesale prices rose 3.39 percent year-on-year in December, their fastest pace in two months, government data showed on Monday.
The data compared with a 3.50 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In November, prices rose a provisional 3.15 percent.
Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.70 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 1.54 percent gain in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago