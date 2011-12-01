A vendor sits among piles of radishes at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

NEW DELHI India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace in nearly 4 months, and the fuel price index climbed 15.53 percent in the year to November 19, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 9.01 percent and 15.49 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 7.74 percent, compared with an annual rise of 9.08 percent a week earlier.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for the 11th month, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010.

In its October review, the Reserve Bank of India had said if inflationary pressures started to abate by December, more rate increases may not be needed.

