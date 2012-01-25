NEW DELHI The government will discontinue weekly release of food and fuel inflation data based on wholesale price index (WPI) and instead shift to monthly reporting, a government official said on Wednesday, without citing a reason.

"The data will now come on a monthly basis," Neelam Kapur, the government's spokeswoman told Reuters.

The timeframe for the shift to monthly reporting is not known as yet.

Earlier, the Business Standard newspaper reported that a group of ministers in charge of economic affairs has approved in principle to release inflation figures only on a monthly basis to "curb speculative movement in prices and give a holistic inflation picture".

The WPI-based data tracks the rate of price rise for food articles, primary articles, fuel and power.

India used to release the WPI inflation data only on a weekly basis until October 2010, when it began reporting inflation data on both weekly and monthly basis, the paper said.

The report said the food and fuel inflation numbers for the week ending January 14, however, will be released on Friday, a day later than its usual release day as January 26 is a public holiday.

The monthly inflation data is released on the 14th of every month.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)