A vendor waits for customers at his stall at a wholesale food market in Mumbai June 17, 2013.

NEW DELHI India's annual consumer price inflation slowed in July to 9.64 percent from 9.87 percent in June, government data showed on Monday.

Food prices for consumers rose an annual 11.24 percent in July, slower than an annual rise of 11.84 percent in June.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting its monetary policy.

