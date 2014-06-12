NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May, helped by slightly cooling food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price inflation rate would moderate to 8.4 percent in May from a three-month high of 8.59 percent in April. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)