NEW DELHI Feb 14 Indian wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.60 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The January figure compares with December's provisional increase of 7.47 percent.

The annual reading for November was revised up to 9.46 percent from 9.11 percent.

The WPI is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)