US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, April 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.89 percent in March from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.95 percent in February.
The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89 percent from 6.55 percent, the government said in the release. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.