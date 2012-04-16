NEW DELHI, April 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.89 percent in March from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.95 percent in February.

The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89 percent from 6.55 percent, the government said in the release. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)