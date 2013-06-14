NEW DELHI, June 14 India's headline inflation
slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a
year earlier, but a slump in the rupee is likely to prevent the
central bank from lowering policy rates on Monday despite the
economy slowing to a decade-low level.
May's reading, the lowest in more than three years, was less
than the 4.87 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The wholesale price index, India's main inflation measure, rose
an annual 4.89 percent in April.
The reading for March was revised to 5.65 percent from 5.96
percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
on Friday showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)