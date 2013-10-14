(Repeats to attach to the alert)

NEW DELHI Oct 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to a seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 6 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, had risen 6.1 percent in August.

Food prices rose 18.40 percent year-on-year last month, faster than an annual rise of 18.18 percent in August.

The reading for July was revised to 5.85 percent from 5.79 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)