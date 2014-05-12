NEW DELHI May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.48 percent from 8.31 percent in March.

Retail food prices in April rose 9.66 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 9.10 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)