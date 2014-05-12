China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
NEW DELHI May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.48 percent from 8.31 percent in March.
Retail food prices in April rose 9.66 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 9.10 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam