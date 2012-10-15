NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a f aster-than-expected 7 . 8 1 p ercent in September from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher fuel prices, g o vernment data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual WPI rise of 7.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

The annual reading for July was revised up to 7 . 52 percent from 6.87 percent earlier. August's inflation was provisionally put at 7.55 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Ross Colvin)