NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's consumer price inflation accelerated to a two-month high of 7.96 percent in July, driven up by surging prices for vegetables, fruit and milk, government data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price inflation rate would edge up to 7.4 percent from 7.31 percent in June.

Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, jumped in July to 9.36 percent from 7.97 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)