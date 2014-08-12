BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's consumer price inflation accelerated to a two-month high of 7.96 percent in July, driven up by surging prices for vegetables, fruit and milk, government data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price inflation rate would edge up to 7.4 percent from 7.31 percent in June.
Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, jumped in July to 9.36 percent from 7.97 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.