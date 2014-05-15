NEW DELHI May 15 India's wholesale prices-based inflation in April slowed to a two-month low of 5.20 percent, helped by a moderation in food and fuel costs, government data showed on Thursday.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.73 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In March, wholesale prices rose at their fastest pace in three months to 5.70 percent.

The reading for February WPI inflation was revised to 5.03 percent from 4.68 percent earlier.

Food prices rose 8.64 percent year-on-year last month, slower than an annual rise of 9.90 percent in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)