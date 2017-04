NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's wholesale price inflation eased for a sixth straight month in November to its lowest in nearly 5-1/2 years, mainly driven by a sharp fall in fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index (WPI) was flat against a year earlier and compared with a 1.41 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, wholesale prices rose 1.77 percent from a year earlier.

The final reading for September WPI inflation remained unchanged at 2.38 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)