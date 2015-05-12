NEW DELHI May 12 India's consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, on slower annual increases in food costs, government data showed on Tuesday.

The data compared with a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and March's upwardly revised 5.25 percent print.

Consumer food price inflation dropped to 5.11 percent last month from 6.14 percent in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)