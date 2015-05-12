UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI May 12 India's consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, on slower annual increases in food costs, government data showed on Tuesday.
The data compared with a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and March's upwardly revised 5.25 percent print.
Consumer food price inflation dropped to 5.11 percent last month from 6.14 percent in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says to consider raising of long-term funds through non-convertible bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUXSeY) Further company coverage: