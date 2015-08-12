NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed down to 3.78 percent in July, its lowest level on record, government data showed on Wednesday.

The data compared with a 4.42 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.40 percent print in June.

Retail food inflation for last month came in at 2.15 percent, sharply lower than 5.48 percent in June. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)