US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW DELHI May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.39 percent in April, bucking a recent slowing trend, government data showed on Thursday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.0 percent in April from 4.83 percent in March.
Food inflation picked up to 6.32 percent in April from 5.21 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors