NEW DELHI May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.39 percent in April, bucking a recent slowing trend, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.0 percent in April from 4.83 percent in March.

Food inflation picked up to 6.32 percent in April from 5.21 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)