NEW DELHI, July 12 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up to 5.77 percent in June, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation last month to come in at 5.73 percent compared with 5.76 percent in May.

Food inflation was 7.79 percent last month, higher than a revised 7.47 percent in May. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Malini Menon)