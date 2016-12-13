NEW DELHI Dec 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.63 percent in November, its lowest level in two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 3.90 percent last month, compared with 4.20 percent in October.

Food inflation was 2.11 percent last month, lower than 3.32 percent recorded in October. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)