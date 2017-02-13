NEW DELHI Feb 13 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41 percent in December.

Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than 1.37 percent in December. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)