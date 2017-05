(Repeats to attach to alert)

NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's wholesale prices rose 5.25 percent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07 percent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

The data compared with a 3.89 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 percent.

Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 percent fall in December. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)