NEW DELHI, March 14 India's annual consumer price inflation rose to 3.65 percent in February, mainly driven by food prices, after touching its lowest level in at least five years in January, government data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.58 percent, compared with 3.17 percent in January.

Food inflation was 2.01 percent last month, higher than 0.53 percent in January. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)