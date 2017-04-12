NEW DELHI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation climbed up to 3.81 percent in March, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.98 percent, compared with 3.65 percent in February.

Food inflation was 1.93 percent in March, lower than 2.01 percent in February. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)