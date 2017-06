NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose 9.73 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The figure was higher than the median forecast for a 9.61 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

The WPI is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products.

India's central bank has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to combat high inflation and a deputy governor has said that rates may have peaked. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy)