NEW DELHI, March 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.84 percent in February, clouding the policy outlook ahead of a central bank meeting next week.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, the main inflation gauge, to rise an annual 6.54 percent, slower than an annual rise of 6.62 percent in January.

The reading for December was revised up to 7.31 percent from 7.18 percent, government data also showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)