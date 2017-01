REUTERS/Sivaram V (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS AGRICULTURE FOOD TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTX15W1W

A workers carries bananas to load them into a cart after weighing them at a wholesale market in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS AGRICULTURE FOOD TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTX15W1W

NEW DELHI The annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would edge up to 8.48 percent from 8.31 percent in March.

Retail food prices in April rose 9.66 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 9.10 percent rise in March.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)