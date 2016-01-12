Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India's annual consumer price inflation edged up for the fifth straight month in December to 5.61 percent on rising food prices, from a year ago period, government data showed on Tuesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted retail inflation would accelerate to 5.6 percent in December compared with 5.41 percent in November.
Retail food inflation in December came in at 6.40 percent, higher than 6.07 percent recorded in the previous month.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.