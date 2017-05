Labourers load sacks of flour and rice onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI India's annualised core consumer inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, was estimated to have eased to around 4.6-4.8 percent in March from 5-5.3 percent in February, according to a survey of four analysts on Tuesday.

Data earlier showed annual headline consumer inflation eased for a second straight month to 4.83 percent in March, from an upwardly revised 5.26 percent in February.

