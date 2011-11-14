(Refiles to add dropped word in second paragraph)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's headline
inflation was unchanged in October, worse than forecast and
above the 9 percent mark for the eleventh straight month,
complicating monetary policy for the Indian central bank.
India's central bank has raised interest rates 13 times
since early 2010 but has failed to contain price pressures which
are threatening to hit double-digit levels due to supply and
transport bottlenecks and high global commodity prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acknowledged in its October
review that growth risks were being reflected in slowing
economic indicators for Asia's third-largest economy, but still
raised its policy lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis
points.
It also said that if inflationary pressures started to abate
by December, more rate hikes may not be needed.
Annual wholesale price inflation in October stood at 9.73
percent versus 9.72 percent in September, as local prices for
energy and food continued to rise despite a sharp pullback in
global commodity prices in recent months.
Fuel price inflation in October stood at 14.79 percent while
food inflation was 11.06 percent.
The RBI, which has been the world's most aggressive central
bank in fighting inflation, has now become an outlier as global
economic risks grow.
Elsewhere in Asia and in parts of Latin America, some
central banks are moving to a more accommodative stance or
preparing to do so in the face of mounting global risks, with
central banks in Indonesia and Australia cutting interest rates
in recent weeks and others such as the Bank of Korea toning down
its rhetoric on inflation.
RBI statements have puzzled economists. It has left its
forecast for WPI inflation by March 2012 unchanged at 7 percent
while downgrading growth forecasts, acknowledging it expects
high inflation levels to persist for a further two months and
warning of the risks of a premature end to policy tightening.
To some economists, it suggests unwillingness on the part of
the bank to recognise rate rises have had little impact on
inflationary pressures but inflicted heavy damage on investment.
Indian federal bond yields and swap rates inched higher,
while the rupee trimmed gains after slightly
higher-than-expected October inflation data.
"Data is in line with expectations. I don't think the RBI
will lower its vigil yet on inflation concerns," said Kumar
Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore.
At 11:35 a.m., the most-traded new 10-year bond yield
was up 1 basis point at 8.97 percent from before
the data.
The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year
rate both inched up 1 basis point each to 7.38
percent and 8.13 percent, respectively, traders said.
The main share index extended gains marginally to
be up 0.85 percent.
Data on Friday showed India's factory output grew at its
slowest pace in two years in September, suggesting high domestic
interest rates, worries about Europe's debt crisis and fragile
global demand were dampening industrial activity in India.
UNDERLYING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES STRONG
Local food prices, which are largely outside the domain of
monetary policy, have risen sharply in October and with little
help from the government to ease supply-side pressures, it is a
key contributing factor to high inflation.
Food price inflation slowed slightly to an annual 11.81
percent in the week to October 29, government data showed on
Friday.
Last week state run refiners raised gasoline prices by 2.7
percent, the fourth increase in a year and a move which will
further stoke inflationary pressures in the economy.
The economy has also been hit by a depreciating rupee
which fell to its lowest level in two and a half years
on Friday thus making oil imports more expensive. India imports
75 percent of its oil consumption.
Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, is
still high, indicating persistent price pressures in the
economy.
However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank
of India said on Friday that interest rates may have peaked and
he sees inflation moderating, reinforcing expectations it will
pause its policy tightening at its next policy review in
December policy.
(Writing by Abhijit Neogy, editing by Alistair Scrutton)