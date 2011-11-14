Nov 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.61 percent rise.

The WPI is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products.

India's central bank has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 to combat high inflation and a deputy governor has said that rates may have peaked.

KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) October September Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 204.3 202.2 1.0

Food Prices 14.34 200.9 196.5 2.2

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 170.0 168.4 1.0

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 139.1 138.6 0.4 --------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in

lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Frank Jack Daniel in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)