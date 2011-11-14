Nov 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI)
rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in October
from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.61 percent
rise.
The WPI is more closely watched than the consumer price
index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products.
India's central bank has raised interest rates 13 times
since March 2010 to combat high inflation and a deputy governor
has said that rates may have peaked.
KEY POINTS:
---------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) October September Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 204.3 202.2 1.0
Food Prices 14.34 200.9 196.5 2.2
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 170.0 168.4 1.0
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 139.1 138.6 0.4
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices.
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Frank Jack Daniel in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)