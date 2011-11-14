NEW DELHI, Nov 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.61 percent rise.

The WPI is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products.

KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) October September Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 204.3 202.2 1.0

Food Prices 14.34 200.9 196.5 2.2

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 170.0 168.4 1.0

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 139.1 138.6 0.4 --------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in

lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. --------------------------------------------------------------

COMMENTARY:

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE:

"October WPI surprised to the upside holding up above 9.0 percent mark for 11th successive month and reinforces worries that the anticipated moderation in price pressures might not materialise into end-year.

"Food and fuel prices posted double-digit growth while manufacturing WPI steadied above 7.5 percent y/y. This data print alongside weak September industrial production highlights RBI's policy conundrum and the likely course of action ahead.

"We do not expect the firmer inflation print alone to revive odds for another hike in December. This reading, however, does lower scope of any imminent rates cuts and we expect benchmark rates to remain on hold until end-FY12, with trajectory thereafter hinging upon evolving growth risks."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI:

"The October inflation number clearly reflects continued pressure from the core inflation front. The RBI has exhausted the entire space to hike policy rates further but interest rates will continue to remain at the present elevated levels for a prolonged time. India is definitely heading towards a stage of stagflation."

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG:

"The data shows that the RBI has not yet achieved a breakthrough in its fight against price pressures. This will reduce upside for the Indian rupee today and is likely to push the short end of the INR OIS curve up.

"We expect inflation to start falling in December. The RBI is likely to stay put, waiting for a decline, and may well cut the cash reserve ratio in early 2012."

KUMAR RACHAPUDI, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, SINGAPORE:

"Data is in line with expectations. I don't think the RBI will lower its vigil yet on inflation concerns. The RBI will make sure that call rate will be close to the repo rate in line with its anti-inflationary stance."

DIPANKAR MITRA, SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH, MOTILAL OSWAL SECURITIES, MUMBAI:

"In terms of policy impact, because IIP is at a two-year low and inflation seems to have stabilised, it looks the RBI will stay on its announced guidance of no rate hikes further."

ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI:

"It is clear that despite the many months of interest rate increases, inflation is not moderating as expected and remains well above 9 percent. This is a big worry.

"We know inflation in India is being worsened by supply-side bottlenecks about which RBI can't do much, so it will stay focused on managing inflation expectations.

"Hence, another 25 basis point hike in repo rate is most likely before the RBI looks to pause."

SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI:

"The headline number is steady on month-on-month basis and a reflection of persistent rise in protein-rich food items through out the previous months.

"However, the manufacturing number indicates moderation. The prime challenge to face ahead is centred on the fuel price index. With oil marketing companies running short of cash, either a price deregulation or subsidy outflows or both could take place, thereby worsening the near-term inflationary outlook.

"With growth trending down and the RBI rate hikes in peak zone, reciprocate action should come from the government end to curb the overall demand for the subsidized oil."

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI:

"There is no major change as far as manufacturing is concerned, and it is the food prices that are on the upside. The bad thing is that we are not seeing month-over-month softening in inflation.

"But now base effect will start playing out, and even if the prices don't fall, because of the base effect, inflation will start easing by December. Inflation will come off by 200-250 basis points by March."

MARKET REACTION:

The main stock index rose slightly to 0.84 percent after the data from 0.75 percent beforehand.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond inched a basis point higher to 8.97 percent after the data.

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one year swap rates each moved up 1 bp to 7.38 percent and 8.13 percent respectively, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee trimmed early gains after inflation data and was at 50.08/09 per dollar.

BACKGROUND:

- Rising borrowing costs and a weak global economic environment have hurt growth. India's industrial output expanded 1.9 percent in September, the weakest pace in 2 years, in further evidence of a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

- Food inflation eased slightly to an annual 11.81 percent in late October, as monetary policy which is largely ineffective in reining in food prices was not backed up by measures to ease supply side bottlenecks.

- In early November, state-run refiners raised gasoline prices by 2.7 percent, a move which will stoke inflationary fires in the economy.

- The rupee has shed about 12.5 percent from its 2011 peak reached in late July, adding to the pressure on imported inflation.

- A deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that interest rates may have peaked and inflation is seen moderating going forward.

- The economy expanded 7.7 percent in the April-June period, its weakest pace in six quarters. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)