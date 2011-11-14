(Adds more analysts quotes, details)
* Inflation above 9 pct for eleventh straight month
* October manufacturing inflation eases to 7.66 pct
* Expectations remain for pause by cbank in Dec
(Adds details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 India's headline
inflation in October was worse than forecast as the cost of food
and fuel increased, raising doubts about the central bank's
outlook that price pressures will abate by end of the year.
The figures reflect the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)
inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against
inflation despite 13 rate rises since March 2010.
Analysts continue to expect the RBI to pause its tightening
cycle to address growth risks.
"The October inflation number clearly reflects continued
pressure from the core inflation front," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist with Bank of Baroda at Mumbai.
"The RBI has exhausted the entire space to hike policy rates
further but interest rates will continue to remain at the
present elevated levels for a prolonged time."
The central bank said in its October review if inflationary
pressures started to abate by December, more rate hikes may not
be needed.
The RBI acknowledged then that growth risks were being
reflected in slowing economic indicators, and yet raised its
policy lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points.
India's inflation is the highest among major economies in
Asia and has been above the 9 percent mark for eleven straight
months.
Price pressures are threatening to hit double-digit levels,
last seen 16 months ago, hurt by supply and transport
bottlenecks and high global commodity prices.
Annual wholesale price index (WPI) in October stood at 9.73
percent versus 9.72 percent in September, as local prices for
energy and food continued to rise despite a sharp pullback in
global commodity prices in recent months.
Manufacturing inflation eased to 7.66 percent in
October from 7.69 percent a month ago.
The RBI, which has been the world's most aggressive central
bank in fighting inflation, has now become an outlier as global
economic risks grow.
Some analysts say this aggression has not yielded results
yet, but December may see a change.
"We expect inflation to start falling in December. The RBI
is likely to stay put, waiting for a decline, and may well cut
the cash reserve ratio in early 2012," said Dariusz Kowalczyk,
Senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong
Kong.
Elsewhere in Asia and in parts of Latin America, some
central banks are moving to a more accommodative stance or
preparing to do so in the face of mounting global risks, with
central banks in Indonesia and Australia cutting interest rates
in recent weeks and others such as the Bank of Korea toning down
rhetoric on inflation.
The RBI has left its forecast for WPI inflation by March
2012 unchanged at 7 percent while downgrading growth forecasts,
acknowledging it expects high inflation levels to persist for a
further two months and warning of risks of a premature end to
policy tightening.
To some economists, it suggests unwillingness on the part of
the bank to recognise that rate rises have had little impact on
inflationary pressures and instead inflicted damage on
investment.
Indian federal bond yields and swap rates inched higher,
while the rupee trimmed gains after slightly
higher-than-expected October inflation data.
"Data is in line with expectations. I don't think the RBI
will lower its vigil yet on inflation concerns," said Kumar
Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore.
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield rose 1 basis point post the inflation data.
It was trading at 8.97 percent at 0900 GMT from Friday's close
of 8.94 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year
rate both inched up 1 basis point each to 7.38
percent and 8.13 percent, respectively, traders said.
Indian shares reversed all the gains to trade in
the negative by 0839 GMT. Automakers, one of the most sensitive
to inflation and interest rates, led the fall.
Data on Friday showed India's factory output grew at its
slowest pace in two years in September, suggesting high domestic
interest rates, worries about Europe's debt crisis and fragile
global demand were dampening industrial activity in India.
STRONG UNDERLYING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES
Local food prices, which are largely outside the domain of
monetary policy, have risen sharply in October and with little
help from the government to ease supply-side pressures, it is a
key contributing factor to high inflation.
Food price inflation in October accelerated to 11.06 percent
from 9.23 percent in September, hurt by higher prices of
perishables like pulses, vegetables and high protein items such
as milk, eggs, meat and fish, reflecting changing dietary
patterns due to higher disposable incomes.
Last week state run refiners raised gasoline prices by 2.7
percent, the fourth increase in a year and a move which will
further stoke inflationary pressures in the economy.
The economy has also been hit by a depreciating rupee
which fell to its lowest level in two and a half years
on Friday thus making oil imports more expensive. India imports
75 percent of its oil consumption.
Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, is
still high, indicating persistent price pressures in the
economy.
However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of RBI said on
Friday that interest rates may have peaked and he sees inflation
moderating, reinforcing expectations it will pause its policy
tightening at its next policy review in December
policy.
(Writing by Abhijit Neogy, editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Kavita Chandran)