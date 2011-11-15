(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Inflation above 9 pct for eleventh straight month
* Oct WPI at 9.73 pct vs 9.72 in Sept
* October manufacturing inflation eases to 7.66 pct
* Expectations remain for pause by cbank in Dec
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 India's wholesale prices
rose more than expected in October as the cost of food and fuel
increased, raising doubts about the central bank's outlook that
price pressures will abate by the end of the year.
The high inflation print, above 9 percent for the 11th
month, was further evidence of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)
inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against
inflation despite 13 rate rises since March 2010.
Annual wholesale price index (WPI) in October stood at 9.73
percent versus 9.72 percent in September as local prices for
energy and food rose despite a sharp pullback in global
commodity prices in recent months.
Once again, analysts called on the RBI to pause in an
aggressive tightening cycle that has hurt growth while having
negligible impact on price pressure or expectations.
"The October inflation number clearly reflects continued
pressure from the core inflation front," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist with Bank of Baroda at Mumbai.
"The RBI has exhausted the entire space to hike policy rates
further but interest rates will continue to remain at the
present elevated levels for a prolonged time."
The central bank had said in its October review that further
rate rises may not be necessary if inflationary pressures
started to abate by December.
That guidance by the RBI still holds and
the inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with
expectations, said a deputy central banker on Monday.
"If you look at our month-by-month projection in our policy
statement, it's very close to where we expected, both on the
headline and the core (inflation). So in that sense, the
trajectory seems to be holding up," Subir Gokarn said.
Gokarn added that the interest rate cycle may have peaked.
"We haven't seen anything after that might suggest that we
need to revise that guidance...so the guidance still stands
based on both the growth number and the inflation number."
The RBI had acknowledged in October that growth risks were
discernible in slowing economic indicators, and yet it raised
its policy lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points.
India's inflation is the highest among major economies in
Asia. Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that
wholesale prices in October were pushed up by higher food
prices, and that supply constraints should be addressed to tame
food inflation.
Price pressures are threatening to drive inflation into
double-digit levels, last seen 16 months ago, hurt mainly by
rising rural wages and supply and transport bottlenecks.
However, manufacturing inflation, which the
central bank is believed to watch more closely, eased to 7.66
percent in October from 7.69 percent a month ago.
OUTLIER
The RBI, which has been the world's most aggressive central
bank in fighting inflation, has now become an outlier as the
risks of a global economic slump and fallout from Europe's debt
crisis grow.
Some analysts say this aggression has not yielded results
yet, but December may see a change.
"We expect inflation to start falling in December," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "The RBI is likely to stay put,
waiting for a decline, and may well cut the cash reserve ratio
in early 2012."
Elsewhere in Asia and in parts of Latin America, some
central banks are moving to a more accommodative stance or
preparing to do so in the face of mounting global risks, with
central banks in Indonesia and Australia cutting interest rates
in recent weeks and others such as the Bank of Korea toning down
their rhetoric on inflation.
The RBI has left its forecast for WPI inflation by March
2012 unchanged at 7 percent while downgrading growth forecasts,
acknowledging it expects high inflation levels to persist for a
further two months and warning of risks of a premature end to
policy tightening.
To some economists, it suggests unwillingness on the part of
the bank to recognise that rate rises have had little impact on
inflationary pressures and instead inflicted heavy damage on
investment.
Indian federal bond yields and swap rates inched higher
after the higher than expected inflation reading.
"Data is in line with expectations. I don't think the RBI
will lower its vigil yet on inflation concerns," said Kumar
Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore.
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield rose 1 basis point after the inflation
data. It had ended trading on Friday at 8.94 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap inched up 1
basis point to 7.38 percent, traders said.
Indian shares reversed gains. Automakers, one of
the most sensitive to inflation and interest rates, led the
fall.
Data on Friday showed India's factory output grew at its
slowest pace in two years in September, suggesting high domestic
interest rates, worries about Europe's debt crisis and fragile
global demand were dampening industrial activity in India.
STRONG UNDERLYING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES
Local food prices, which are largely outside the domain of
monetary policy, have risen sharply in October. With little
effort on the part of the government to ease supply-side
pressures, food is a key contributing factor to high inflation.
Food price inflation in October accelerated to 11.06 percent
from 9.23 percent in September, driven by higher prices of
perishables such as pulses and vegetables and those of high
protein items such as milk, eggs, meat and fish, reflecting
changing dietary patterns due to higher disposable incomes.
Last week, state run refiners raised gasoline prices by 2.7
percent, the fourth increase in a year and a move which will
further stoke inflationary pressures in the economy.
The economy has also been hit by a depreciating rupee
which fell to its lowest level in two and a half years
on Friday, thus making oil imports more expensive. India imports
75 percent of its oil consumption.
Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, is
still high, indicating persistent price pressures in the
economy.
However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of RBI, said on
Friday that interest rates may have peaked and he sees inflation
moderating, reinforcing expectations the central bank will pause
its policy tightening at its next policy review in December
policy.
(Writing by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Kavita Chandran and
Malini Menon)