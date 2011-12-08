Dec 8 India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week. The annual fuel inflation remained unchanged at 15.53 percent in the latest week, data showed. The primary articles price index was up 6.92 percent, compared with an annual rise of 7.74 percent in the prior week. India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. In its October review, the Reserve Bank of India had said if inflationary pressures started to abate by December, more rate increases may not be needed. ------------------------------------------------------------- KEY POINTS: SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov. 26 Nov. 19 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 199.3 200.4 0.5 Food articles 14.34 193.8 195.7 1.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.8 171.8 ---- --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)