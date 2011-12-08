* Food inflation at 6.60 pct; lowest since early Aug 2008
* Economist says sees Nov headline inflation staying above 9
pct
* Weak rupee seen partly offsetting moderation in food
prices
* Economist says expects rate pause in Dec. 16 cbank policy
review
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 India's annual food
inflation eased to its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years
in late November, driven by a sharp fall in prices of vegetables
and protein-rich food, bolstering the case for a pause in rates
when the central bank reviews policy next week.
Food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to
Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00
percent in the previous week.
New crop arrivals in the market have broadly pushed down
vegetable prices, with potatoes leading the fall with a more
than 4 percent drop in the latest week. Prices of protein-rich
items like eggs, meat and fish also fell by more than 1 percent.
The annual fuel inflation remained unchanged at 15.53
percent in the latest week, data showed.
"There are seasonal advantages in place which explains the
declining trend in food inflation. This was expected, but the
only issue is this could partly be offset by the impact of the
weak rupee on core inflation," said Shubhda Rao, chief economist
with Yes Bank.
"I still expect November (headline) inflation to come in at
9.04 percent," Rao said.
The government will release October's industrial output data
and November's headline inflation data next week.
"I would still bet on a pause in the December review," Rao
said, adding, if October's industrial output growth slumps, and
if other macroeconomic indicators continue to disappoint, the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could cut rates as early as in
January.
Others echo her views.
India's headline inflation has stayed stubbornly above 9
percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases
by the RBI since March 2010.
"If food inflation is collapsing, it will feed into other
inflation very soon. So my view is that we are in a position to
cut rates today," said Surojit Bhalla, chairman of Oxus
Investments, a Delhi-based consultancy firm, earlier.
"In my opinion, the past two rate hikes were unnecessary and
applied because of the RBI's ludicrous obsession with the spot
level of inflation. Worse still, they have barely started to
feed through," said Patrick Perret-Green, head of forex and
local markets strategy for Asia at Citigroup said in a note.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield briefly
fell as much as 3 basis points to 8.50 percent, following the
weekly price data release.
In its October review, the central bank had said if
inflationary pressures started to abate by December, more rate
increases may not be needed.
The RBI had said that taming food inflation also needs
supply-side responses and had indicated that the government
needed to do more to smoothen supply-side responses.
India suspended on Wednesday plans to open its $450 billion
supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, backtracking from one of the government's boldest
reforms in years in the face of a huge political backlash.
Various government officials had said that allowing foreign
direct investment in multi-brand retail could have eased
supply-side bottlenecks and tamped down on food inflation which
is typically outside the purview of monetary policy.
(Additional reporting by Abhijit Neogy and Rajesh Kumar Singh;
editing by Malini Menon)