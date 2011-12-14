* Wholesale prices rise more than expected
* Food inflation tumbles, fuel, manufacturing up
* 10-year bond yields rises, stocks fall
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India's wholesale prices
rose more than expected in November, leaving inflation
stubbornly high and suggesting the central bank would hold rates
steady at its review on Friday even as worries grow over the
health of the economy.
The wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge,
rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73
percent rise in October but coming in above the 9.04 percent
increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
The pull back from October was largely the result of a sharp
drop in food inflation, although price pressures in fuel and
manufacturing increased.
The data showed food inflation tumbled to 8.54 percent in
November from more than 11 percent in October, while fuel
inflation increased to 15.48 percent from 14.79 percent and
manufacturing inflation increased marginally, to 7.7 percent
from 7.66 percent.
"Most of the improvement is because of food," said Rajeev
Malik, an economist at CLSA in Singapore.
"The RBI is unlikely to jump the gun either on CRR (cash
reserve ratio) or on the repo rate just yet. I think these are
both early next year outcomes. But On Friday what it will do is
it will sound a lot more dovish. That in itself is an important
change."
Indian bond yields edged up after the higher-than-expected
inflation figure. The 10-year yield rose 4 basis
points to 8.46 percent, while stocks were down 0.4
percent.
The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010
to try to force inflation down. But despite raising the repo
rate during that period to a three-year high of 8.5 percent from
4.75 percent, inflation has stuck above 9 percent for about
year.
However, the focus globally is shifting increasingly to
measures to support growth as the euro-zone debt crisis weighs.
Other central banks, including those in Brazil, China and
Indonesia, have started to ease monetary policy.
Economic worries are increasing in India too. Some analysts
say the economy will struggle to grow even 7 percent in the
current fiscal year to March 2012, down from 8.5 percent in
2010/11.
Data showed on Monday that India's industrial output slumped
more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier, far worse
than expected and the first fall in more than two years. The
rupee slid to a record low against the dollar.
High inflation and weakening economic growth, plus a record
low rupee, leave the Indian central bank with difficult policy
choices.
Inflation is high but growth concerns are ramping up
pressure on the central bank to shift more quickly to an easing
policy after it indicated in October that further rate rises may
not be needed if inflation comes down.
But analysts suggest inflation may not fall enough to allow
the central bank to cut rates until the April-June quarter of
next year, barring a major slump in the economy.
In the absence of rate cuts that could fire up inflation
again, some analysts say the central bank might lower the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) to ease tight market liquidity, or pledge
more support for short-term funding markets, possibly as soon as
Friday.