NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.04 percent rise. The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products, has remained stubbornly above the 9 percent mark for a year now. In response, the central bank has raised its key interest rates 13 times since early 2010 and is now widely expected to pause at its policy review on Friday. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) November October Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 201.1 204.3 -1.6 Food Prices 14.34 196.9 200.9 -2.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.6 170.0 0.9 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 139.8 139.1 0.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)