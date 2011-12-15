Dec 15 India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government data showed on Thursday.

The annual fuel inflation eased marginally to 15.24 percent in the latest week, data showed, against 15.53 percent in the previous week.

The primary articles price index was up 5.48 percent, compared with an annual rise of 6.92 percent in the prior week.

India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said on Wednesday that he expected food inflation to drop to 3 percent within a month. ------------------------------------------------------------ KEY POINTS: SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Dec. 3 Nov. 26 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 198.1 199.3 -0.6 Food articles 14.34 191.9 193.8 -1.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.4 171.8 0.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)