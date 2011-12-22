Dec 22 India's food inflation eased sharply to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec. 10, from an annual 4.35 percent rise in the previous week, government data showed on Thursday. The fuel inflation remained unchanged at 15.24 percent in the latest week compared with the prior week, data showed, while the primary articles price index rose 3.78 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.48 percent in the previous week. ------------------------------------------------------------ KEY POINTS: SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Dec.10 Dec.3 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 197.7 198.1 -0.2 Food articles 14.34 191.0 191.9 -0.5 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.4 172.4 --- --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)