NEW DELHI, Jan 5 India's food inflation turned negative in the year to Dec. 24, at -3.36 percent, while fuel inflation accelerated to 14.6 percent, government data on Thursday showed. In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 0.42 percent and 14.37 percent, respectively. The primary articles price index was up 0.10 percent, compared with an annual rise of 2.70 percent a week earlier. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Dec.24 Dec.17 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 197.6 197.5 +0.1 Food articles 14.34 190.0 190.3 -0.2 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.7 172.7 ---- -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI, editing by Subhadip Sircar)