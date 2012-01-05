* Food price index down first time in at least 6 years
* Cheaper potatoes, vegetables and pulses pull down food
price index
* See December headline inflation rate below 7 pct by March:
Analyst
(Adds details, analysts' quotes)
By Abhijit Neogy
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 India's food price index
declined for the first time in nearly six years as costs of
pulses and vegetables fell, raising hopes that December's
headline inflation rate will drop below 9 percent for the first
time in more than a year.
A high statistical base effect and moderation of prices on
improved supply of crops such as pulses, vegetables and potatoes
pulled food price index down 3.36 percent in the year to Dec
24. But fuel inflation accelerated to 14.6 percent,
government data on Thursday showed.
In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood
at 0.42 percent and 14.37 percent, respectively. This was the
first time the food price index has declined since April 2006.
The primary articles price index was up 0.10 percent,
compared with an annual rise of 2.70 percent a week earlier.
"I see food prices continuing to moderate in January. This
will pull down expectations to below 7 percent as the RBI had
wanted, so I see no reason why headline inflation cannot be less
than 7 percent by end-March", said N. Bhanumurthy, economist
with National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a New
Delhi think tank.
While prices of pulses declined by 0.52 percent on the week,
potatoes and vegetables declined by over 6 percent and 2 percent
respectively.
"The RBI may not react only on the basis of the food number
today. It will wait for bigger indicators like headline
inflation for December to decide on a course of action on the
monetary policy", Bhanumurthy said.
India's headline inflation has stayed above 9
percent for a year, despite 13 rate increases by the central
bank since March 2010.
"The pass-through of the depreciation of the rupee is likely
to keep inflation related to minerals and non-food manufactured
products at elevated levels", said Aditi Nayar, an economist
with ICRA Limited.
Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Subitr Gokarn said
earlier on Thursday, that the momentum of indicators suggests
that inflation in India is slowing.
"There is a clear stance of the momentum easing and we
expect that beyond the 7 percent projection we have for March,
that we will see this downtrend continuing into the first half
of 2012 and 2013," he said in Singapore.
(Editing by Harish Nambiar and Ramya Venugopal)