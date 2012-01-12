NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's food price index dropped 2.90 percent in the year to Dec. 31, while the fuel price index climbed an annual 14.45 percent, government data showed on Thursday. In the previous week, the food price index fell an annual 3.36 percent, while the fuel price index rose an annual 14.60 percent. The primary articles price index was up 0.51 percent, compared with an annual rise of 0.10 percent a week earlier. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Dec.31 Dec.24 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 198.6 197.6 +0.5 Food articles 14.34 190.8 190.0 +0.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.7 172.7 ---- -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI, editing by xxxx)