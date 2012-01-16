(Adds comments)
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's wholesale price
index was almost in line with market expectations at
7.47 percent in December from a year earlier, government data
showed on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 7.5 percent
rise.
The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer
price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of
products, remained stubbornly above 9 percent for a year until
November.
In response, the central bank raised interest rates by a
total 375 basis points since early 2010, but is now expected to
focus on slowing growth at its policy review on Jan. 24.
KEY POINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) DECEMBER November Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 197.9 201.1 -1.6
Food Prices 14.34 190.8 196.9 -3.1
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.6 171.6 0.6
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 140.6 139.8 0.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices.
--------------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY:
SONAL VARMA, ECONOMIST, NOMURA FINANCIAL ADVISORY &
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The headline inflation has come down because of food
inflation easing and due to a positive base effect, but the
manufacturing momentum is strong. So, from the RBI's
perspective, core inflation is still elevated, and so we are not
expecting any rate move from the central bank on Jan. 24.
"We expect liquidity to remain tight and expect the RBI to
continue to do open market operations till inflation comes down
and there is room for a CRR cut.
"The inflation rate should be around 7 percent by March
because base effect is extremely positive, and with growth
slowing down, we do expect some moderation on the demand side."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"While the role of base effects in this softer inflation
print cannot be discounted, it's heartening for the authorities
to see inflation ease below 9 percent for the first time since
November 2010. Barring any commodity price shocks due to
geopolitical tensions, we expect the headline to gradually ease
hereon, possibly below 7 percent by the end of FY12.
"Signs of resilience in the core inflation gauge however
will prevent the RBI from kick starting the rate cutting cycle
this month, with first of the cuts in the repo rate likely
early in the second quarter of 2012."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"Core inflation is higher, so this rules out RBI action on
repo rate in the Jan. 24 policy review.
"I would still think there is a case for CRR cut because of
tight liquidity and the scale of liquidity infusion required,
but since the RBI has used CRR as a monetary measure, the
probability of CRR cut has also reduced after this data."
MEGHANA PATEL SHAH, SENIOR MANAGER, FIXED INCOME AND
MACROECONOMIC RESEARCH, EMKAY GLOBAL, MUMBAI
"Core inflation is still well above the RBI's comfort level,
so we should not expect any move on interest rates from the RBI
on Jan. 24.
"But the central bank should do something on the cash
reserve ratio as cash deficit in the banking system is well
above the comfort zone of plus/minus 1 percent of net-demand and
time liabilites with large debt auctions scheduled nearly every
week.
"And in any case the amount of debt bought back by the RBI
through open market operations so far has already released
liquidity nearly equal to a 1 percent cut in CRR."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The core inflation at 7.5 percent is very high and above
the RBI's comfort zone. Unless it comes down to 6.5 percent, I
don't think the RBI will start cutting interest rates or the
cash reserve ratio.
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"The WPI print is much in line with expectation and shows
that elevated base effect in food prices has finally pulled down
inflation below the 8 percent mark for the first time in last 24
months.
"However, the upward exertion by weaker rupee on
manufactured products prices is apparent. Though on a
year-on-year basis, manufactured products inflation has come off
to 7.41 percent versus 7.70 percent previously, the
month-on-month change in the index is pretty high.
"Overall, with the recent WPI and IIP print we do not expect
any repo rate reduction by the RBI on Jan. 24. However, we
expect a CRR reduction by 50 bps.
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"We seem to be on track to get to 7 percent or lower
inflation rate by March unless there is a reversal in the
international commodity price situation. There is a risk of that
happening if the ECB embarks on the quantitative easing
programme. But, that's a minor risk.
"I am looking at a CRR cut in the monetary policy on Jan. 24
but the RBI will wait to see whether the drop in inflation is
sustained before they cut the repo rate.
"Open market operations can continue but that only help in
the margins. It's time to make a policy gesture and give some
comfort to the bond market."
MARKET REACTION:
The main 30-share BSE index extended losses and was
down 0.6 percent, while the rupee was little changed at
51.65/66 to the dollar.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4
basis points to 8.19 percent.
BACKGROUND:
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to focus on
supporting slowing growth in its next policy review on Jan. 24.
- Last week, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the economy
is expected to grow at about 7 percent this fiscal year to
end-March, lower than a downwardly revised forecast of around
7.5 percent and compared with 8.5 percent rise in the previous
year.
- Industrial output recovered in November, providing a
glimmer of optimism for a battered economy and giving the
central bank room to hold off on easing monetary policy after
two years of tightening.
- Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 5.9
percent from a year earlier in November, the fastest clip since
June.
- India's food price index dropped 2.90 percent in the year
to Dec. 31, and is likely to remain low in the next few weeks
on expectation of higher grains production.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)