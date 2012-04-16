(Refiles to fix link)
* Headline inflation at 6.89 pct in March vs 6.95 pct in Feb
* Manufacturing inflation drops to 4.87 pct from 5.75 pct in
Feb
* Analysts expect 25 bps rate cut on Tuesday
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, April 16 India's headline inflation
eased marginally in March helped by a softening in prices of
manufactured goods, reinforcing expectations the central bank
will cut interest rate for the first time in three years on
Tuesday to revive economic growth.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main
inflation indicator, rose an annual 6.89 percent in March,
higher than 6.70 percent rise estimated by analysts. Wholesale
prices rose 6.95 percent in February.
The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89
percent from 6.55 percent, the government said in a release on
Monday.
The central bank's nearly two-year long battle against high
inflation, coupled with a political logjam in New Delhi and an
uncertain global economy, has slowed down India's economic
growth. The growth probably faltered to a three-year low of 6.9
percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended on March 31.
"For the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) what should really
matter is the manufacturing number as policy rates act on the
demand side, so we think the RBI will cut rates," said A.
Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The RBI is widely expected to cut its main lending rate -
the repo rate - by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent
when it reviews policy on Tuesday.
The central bank has already cut the banks' cash reserve
ratio, the amount banks must maintain with the
central bank in cash, by 125 basis points in two moves since
late January to 4.75 percent, making more money available for
lending.
Manufacturing goods inflation - a barometer for
demand-driven price pressures - dropped to 4.87 percent from
5.75 percent in February.
Financial markets, which are betting on a rate cut on
Tuesday, shrugged off the data.
However, a spike in food prices and suppressed fuel
inflation are likely to temper the quantum of rate cuts for the
year. Food prices rose 9.94 percent on year in March compared
with a 6.07 percent rise in the previous month, while fuel
inflation eased to 10.41 percent from 12.83 percent in February.
"In the coming months, primary and fuel inflation will
continue to inch higher, because of seasonality and in fuel
because of incomplete adjustment in prices," said Shubhada Rao,
chief economist at YES Bank.
RISKS AHEAD
Domestic political compulsions have helped in keeping fuel
inflation largely steady. Global oil prices have been on the
boil on rising geo-political tensions despite the prospect of
cooling demand in a slowing global economy.
India's heavy dependence on imported crude makes it
vulnerable to the vagaries of the oil market. Even as a soaring
fuel subsidy bill is bleeding its finances, political
compulsions have desisted the government from raising pump
prices.
New Delhi risks a further erosion of fiscal credibility if
it continues to delay a decision on raising fuel prices. But any
increase in prices could accelerate inflation, which in turn
could have a bearing on the central bank's monetary policy.
"We remain slightly hesitant of calling for aggressive rate
movements by the RBI and the incremental pace of change will
depend on the inflationary dynamics," said Indranil Pan, chief
economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, who expects a 25 basis points
rate cut on Tuesday.
Monsoon rains, critical for India's farm sector, have the
potential of upsetting all inflation projections. Normal rains
this summer should help rein in food prices.
Failure of monsoon rains in 2009 resulted in India's
one-and-a-half year of struggle with high food inflation.
New Delhi's move to raise indirect tax rates last month to
shore up its finances is also likely to push up prices in the
near-to-medium term.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)