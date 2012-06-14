(Adds comments) NEW DELHI, June 14 India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 7.55 percent in May from a year earlier, driven by double-digit rises in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 7.60 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 7.23 percent in April. The annual reading for March was upwardly revised to 7.69 percent from 6.89 percent, the government said. The core wholesale price index rose an estimated 4.85 percent i n May from a year earlier, according to three a nalysts surveyed by Reuters, compared with a rise of around 4.9 percent in April. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) May April Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 216.1 215.9 +0.1 Food Articles 14.34 206.3 206.4 -0.1 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 178.9 177.1 +1.0 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 144.3 143.6 +0.5 ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ----------------------------------------------------------- COMMENTARY RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE "The most important negative is the massive revision to the March number, which means the May headline inflation may be revised upwards. Even if the magnitude of revision is not as high as the March number, the May number may still be closer to 8 percent. "I don't think this data, especially the revision, gives much of breathing space to the Reserve Bank of India to cut the repo rate, maybe the cash reserve ratio (by 25-50 basis points) but bear in mind that the RBI has indicated it is comfortable with liquidity." RAHUL BAJORIA, REGIONAL ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, SINGAPORE "While the May number was in line with expectation, the scariest thing in today's data is the March revision. However, that is driven mostly by food prices as the core inflation for March has been revised just to 5 percent from 4.7 percent. "So the trend is that we are moving down on core inflation and it does open up room for the RBI to do more given that this print will incorporate most part of the currency's weakness. "Going ahead we expect seasonality factors, lower crude oil precise will keep headline number close to 7.5 percent and core inflation around 4.5-5.0 percent." ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI "It is true that the headline inflation though in line with our expectation is still elevated and the upward revision to the March print is massive. But we believe that with core inflation below 5 percent (4.85 percent in our view) and a dramatic deterioration in growth outlook since the last policy, RBI is likely to reduce repo rate by 25 bps to 7.75 percent when it meets on June 18." ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI "I don't think the revision as such is a huge worry. I think the RBI will use the latest number, both headline and core in the course of action on Monday. I think that this course of action would have been influenced by growth and industrial production. "The core number is a little below 5 percent, which the RBI has been highlighting, and that should give a comfort the central bank needs to go ahead with some monetary easing. The principal motivation would come from growth, and this core inflation number should not hinder that. Our calculation shows core inflation at 4.96 percent. "I think there is a clear need to infuse liquidity in the system. I think RBI would continue with open market and secondary market operations, and would wait until the July policy to cut the CRR. But, I think there is some probability of a 25 basis points cut in repo rate being supplemented by a 25 basis points cut in the CRR on Monday. Our base case, however, is of only a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate." PHILIP WYATT, ECONOMIST, UBS, HONG KONG "I think rupee depreciation, high headline inflation number and upward revision in previous month inflation numbers may delay a repo rate cut but I think RBI will start with quantitative easing by cutting the CRR (cash reserve ratio) by 50 basis points at its June policy review. "However, with core inflation coming below 5 percent for the last three months and down from its November peak of 7.9 percent, I think there is scope for RBI to cut rates later in the year if the headline inflation number comes down and trade balance narrows." SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI "Inflation pressures are alive and kicking. The pressure now is clearly from food. If food inflation persists for a long time, it may translate into broad-based generalised price pressure. "We are expecting a 25 basis points rate cut on June 18. We don't expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio as of now, because liquidity deficit being 700 billion to 800 billion rupees