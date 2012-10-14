NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's headline inflation
rate is expected to have accelerated in September to its highest
this year after the government raised subsidised fuel prices,
but the central bank will remain under pressure to cut rates at
a policy meeting this month.
A Reuters poll forecast the wholesale price index - India's
main inflation gauge - rose an annual 7.7 percent, faster than
7.55 percent in August and well above the central bank's comfort
level of 4-5 percent.
The government will release the data around 0630 GMT on
Monday.
Faced with a big hole in the budget and the prospect of
losing its investment grade credit rating, the Indian government
increased the price of heavily subsidised diesel on Sept. 13 to
rein in spending.
On Friday, consumer price data, traditionally less closely
watched in India, showed lower inflation than in recent months.
However, diesel weighs heavier on the WPI index and economists
expect the price hike to be reflected more there.
"The WPI can move to over 8 percent, largely because of the
new domestic oil pricing policy, as well as the build-up of food
prices in the domestic and international market," said N.R.
Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public
Finance and Policy, a partly government-funded think-tank.
Diesel is widely used by trucks ferrying food and other
commodities around the country. Analysts expect inflation to
quicken more in the coming months because fuel and food make up
over a third of the wholesale price index. Overall fuel
inflation was 8.32 percent in August.
The Reserve Bank of India has kept its key policy repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent since April, citing the
risks from stubbornly high inflation.
Businesses and politicians argue that any price spike from
the fuel subsidy cut will be short-lived. They say the overall
inflation trend is downward and point to the government's recent
attempts to tackle the deficit to make the case for a more
growth orientated monetary policy.
A few economists think WPI inflation will fall, arguing that
weak demand will offset fuel prices.
RATE CUT?
Data on Friday showed India's industrial output rose
modestly in August, but not enough to end an industrial slump
stretching back to February. In the first six months of 2012
India grew at its slowest rate since the depths of the global
financial crisis three years ago.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2012
growth forecast for India to 4.9 percent from 6.1 percent.
Several finance ministry officials have said a 25 basis
point cut is warranted at the RBI's next policy review on Oct.
30. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram gave the RBI a further prod
in an interview with Reuters on Saturday, when he called for the
central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the economy
as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal efforts.
India's one-month overnight interest rate swaps (OIS)
were trading slightly below the 8 percent repo
rate on Friday, indicating investors were cautiously positioned
for a rate cut but unconvinced it will happen this month.
"My take on the RBI would be that it can hold on interest
rates in the next policy review while taking measures to ease
liquidity through open market operations and a cut in CRR,"
Bhanumurthy said, referring to the cash reserve ratio - the
amount the central bank requires lenders to hold as reserves.
With barely 18 months until the next general election, Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh is trying hard to get the economy back
on track, partly to fund big-ticket welfare programmes ahead of
the 2014 vote.
As well as increasing fuel prices, in the last few weeks he
has opened up the retail sector to global supermarkets, allowed
foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers and proposed
raising the bar on foreign direct investment in insurance firms.
But that may not be enough to rescue an economy a government
panel recently said was teetering at a fiscal precipice.
Headline inflation has averaged 8.7 percent since January
2011. And still-high spending on fuel, food and fertilizer
subsidies could drive the fiscal deficit to 6 percent of GDP for
the financial year ending in March, above New Delhi's target of
5.1 percent, Standard & Poor's said last week.
The rating agency reiterated its warning that India still
faced a one-in-three chance of a credit rating downgrade over
the next 24 months.
The response to the global economic slowdown could also keep
the RBI on a tight leash. Massive asset purchase programmes
unveiled by central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan
are expected to stoke global commodity prices, which would keep
domestic prices on the boil.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alex Richardson)