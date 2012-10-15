MUMBAI Oct 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI)
rose a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year earlier,
mainly driven by higher fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected an annual WPI rise of 7.70 percent, a
Reuters poll showed.
The annual reading for July was revised up to 7.52 percent from 6.87 percent
earlier. August's inflation was provisionally put at 7.55 percent.
COMMENTARY
RAJEEV MALIK, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE
"Today's data is slightly higher than expected, but the key driver is the
fuel price adjustment, which has always meant to be a near-term negative, but
very important from the medium-term fiscal correction point of view.
"The Reserve Bank of India will look beyond this particular factor. Also,
the central bank's walk is not following its own hawkish talk. They have already
eased their stance by releasing additional liquidity in the system, even though
they have not cut interest rates recently. So we still think a rate cut will
happen in the next policy, but beyond that the government will have to do more
than offering lip service to reforms."
JYOTINDER KAUR, ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"Today's inflation number significantly reduces the chance of a repo rate
cut in the next policy. But we see the Reserve Bank of India reciprocating to
the government's recent reform measures by yet again cutting bank's cash reserve
ratio.
"We see inflation between 8 to 8.5 percent for the full year. We see the
manufacturing inflation going up because of the increase in diesel prices."
ANJALI VERMA, ECONOMIST, MF GLOBAL, MUMBAI
"The July revision is quite high. If we see similar revisions in August and
September that would be worrisome.
"Inflation is expected to remain sticky and may inch above 8 percent for the
November reading. I think that the RBI may think it better to hold on to rates
and maybe do some liquidity injection measures like a cash reserve ratio cut."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"As expected, the numbers are on the higher side and to supplement it, the
July revised index indicates the inflationary fight is not a quick fix in the
short-term. We believe the fuel and power index is yet to realize the full
impact of recent hike in diesel and LPG prices.
"However, the core stood almost flattish at 5.63 percent. Today's data would
be a cause of concern for the RBI in framing a rate cut decision in the
forthcoming policy meet but the government initiatives in the recent days and
lower growth numbers might lead to a symbolic rate cut."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"Balance of risks for the September WPI was for strength after the record
increase in diesel prices in the period. We expect second-order effects to
feed-through the other components in the months ahead and keep the headline
above 7.0 percent into end-FY13.
"Uncomfortable yes, but the firm number is unlikely to have surprised the
RBI, who had been calling for administered fuel prices to be raised to tackle
suppressed inflationary pressures.
"Pressure is mounting on the central bank for a quid-pro-quo move after the
government initiated reforms to correct the fiscal imbalances and we expect
consensus to be split as we approach the end-Oct review. Recent tough talk on
inflation however narrows room for an imminent cut."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"Inflation number is very ugly and this reflects only the first round effect
of the diesel price hike. We are going to see the cascading effect of the 12
percent diesel price increase going ahead as well. We are also seeing pressures
building from the primary articles side. Overall the inflation situation is
going to worsen until end-December. The full assessment of the inflation
situation for the year as a whole can be done after we get clarity on the output
of the rabi (winter-sown) crop.
"Given the fact that the pressures on growth are also acute the RBI will go
for another round of CRR cut in the Oct. 30 policy and will adopt the wait and
watch approach on the policy rate front. I expect the RBI to touch the policy
rates only in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year."
AMOL AGARWAL, ECONOMIST, STCI PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI
"The inflation numbers are not following the slowdown in the growth. I
expect the inflation trajectory to remain around 7.5-8 percent and peak around
8.5 percent in December.
"The diesel price hike does not look completely factored in the September
numbers. Electricity and diesel prices will weigh on the index in the coming
months.
"I do not expect RBI to change rates on Oct. 30."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"Given the diesel and electricity price adjustment, we expect an uptick in
inflation till December. By end March we expect inflation to be 7.5 percent and
that's definitely higher than comfort level.
"We believe that inflation data is going to keep Reserve Bank of India away
from a rate cut and the central bank would concentrate liquidity augmenting
pressure. We expect open market operation (OMO) to be the first line of
preference during October end and early November when liquidity is going to be
tight. We are looking at 700 billion to 800 billion rupees ($13.2 billion to
$15.1 billion) of infusion through OMOs."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, HEAD OF REGIONAL RATES AND FX STRATEGY, CIMB, KUALA
LUMPUR
"Fuel price is driving inflation higher, with the increase in diesel prices
manifesting itself. We still see RBI staying pat on rates in the near term with
no rate cut anytime soon."
ASHISH VAIDYA, HEAD OF TRADING, UBS, MUMBAI
"I think the negative factors on interest rates are behind us, the worst in
inflation is over as this number had accounted for the fuel price increase. The
fact remains that demand is slow, GDP growth is falling. But market perception
is there is low probability of rate cut in October as this number is still above
comfort level for policymakers."
MARKET REACTION
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
8.17 percent post the inflation numbers.
* The rupee was little changed at 53.12 per dollar from 53.14
beforehand.
* The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
both rose 2 basis points each to 6.99 percent and 7.60 percent,
respectively post the data.
* The main share index was little changed and continued to trade
down 0.3 percent after the data.
BACKGROUND
- India's finance minister called on Saturday for the country's central bank
to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal
measure to government fiscal efforts.
- Industrial output rose modestly in August but not enough to end a long
slump in Asia's third largest economy, while consumer price inflation slowed,
improving the case for a cut in interest rates that both businessmen and
politicians have been pleading for.
- Central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said earlier this month inflation
had to be brought down further, signalling the bank would stick to a hawkish
stance, and the size of the fiscal deficit would be a key factor in determining
monetary policy.
- Fighting inflation pressures has been the Reserve Bank of India's top
priority even as economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in three years. The
central bank, which has held rates at its past three monetary reviews, is
scheduled to meet on policy on Oct. 30.
- The government must tackle subsidies to restore fiscal discipline, RBI
deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Oct. 3, highlighting tensions between the
country's policymakers amid fears that it could suffer a credit rating
downgrade.
- The services sector expanded at its fastest pace in seven months in
September as a spurt in new business encouraged firms to hire more staff, a
survey showed, suggesting the worst of the economic slump may be over.
- India still faced a one-in-three chance of a credit rating downgrade over
the next 24 months, Standard & Poor's said, although a series of reform steps
launched in September had slightly improved the country's prospects.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Treasury team, editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)