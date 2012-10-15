Oct 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose at a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year earlier, driven by higher fuel prices, government data showed on Monday. Analysts on average had expected an annual WPI rise of 7.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The annual reading for July was revised up to 7.52 percent from 6.87 percent earlier. August inflation was provisionally put at 7.55 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) SEP AUG Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 220.7 219.5 +0.5 Food Articles 14.34 212.7 211.4 +0.6 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 188.3 181.0 +4.0 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 147.7 146.9 +0.5 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)