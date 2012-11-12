NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's headline inflation
likely accelerated to an 11-month high in October on costlier
fuel and food, a headache for the government in a battle with
the central bank over spending and high interest rates ahead of
state elections.
Wholesale prices - India's main inflation gauge - rose an
annual 7.96 percent, according to a Reuters poll of economists,
faster than the 7.81 percent reported in September.
Headline inflation has averaged close to 9 percent since
January 2011.
The government will release the data at around 0630 GMT on
Wednesday.
With the economy on track to post its slowest growth in a
decade, the government is pressing the central bank to join
efforts to revive activity ahead of a general election due in
just over a year and several state polls before that.
Election-related spending could put additional upward pressure
on prices next year.
But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has thus far rebuffed
those calls, saying prices are still rising too fast to risk
loosening policy much. The bank says rising rural wages, a
result of government policies, are stoking inflation.
The next monetary policy review is due in December. The
central bank has said any interest rate cut is "highly
improbable" at that meeting, since it expects price pressures to
remain elevated following a hike in the price of heavily
subsidised diesel in September.
The fuel is widely used by trucks ferrying commodities
around the country. A 14 percent increase in the price -- the
first in 15 months -- was expected to add 110 basis points to
overall inflation between September and December, the RBI said.
The government was forced to tackle diesel prices after
Standard & Poor's and Fitch warned that the burgeoning fiscal
deficit put India's investment grade credit rating under threat.
Last month, the government announced additional steps
including spending cuts, a move perceived to be an olive branch
to the RBI.
RURAL ECONOMY
The central bank has in the past criticised the government's
expansive fiscal policy, which it said undermined the battle
against inflation and lowered growth prospects. It had set out
fiscal consolidation as a pre-condition to lower interest rates.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's argues that monetary
policy has limitations in an emerging economy such as India that
needs to borrow to fund investment and social development. He
says policymakers must learn to live with some inflation.
The government is trying hard to get the economy back on
track to bolster its re-election bid in 2014. An economic
revival would help him generate resources to fund his big-ticket
welfare programmes meant for its core constituency comprising
poor and rural voters and mitigate anger at rising prices.
Some of those welfare measures such as frequent revisions in
farm support prices and a rural employment guarantee scheme have
turned India into a higher cost economy.
Farm support prices for rice has nearly doubled in the last
five years. During the same period, government spending on the
rural employment guarantee scheme has nearly tripled, pushing up
wages and farm costs.
Rising rural income is underpinning the pricing power of
manufacturers. Data shows firms are still able to pass on more
than 50 percent of their cost increases, resulting in sticky
core inflation.
A steady increase in rural household income has also
increased the demand for protein food items, which is keeping
food inflation high.
The RBI expects inflation to start moderating in the
January-March quarter and ease to 7.5 percent in March -- still
way above its perceived comfort level of between 4-5 percent.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
& Kim Coghill)